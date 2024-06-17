BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Christian Wortman, commanding general of 3d Marine Division receives a brief on standard operating procedures for embarked troops in amphibious combat vehicles aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) in Okinawa, Japan June 20, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

