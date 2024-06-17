Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 4 of 7]

    BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    NAVAL BASE WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Nicholas Freeman, commanding officer of Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, provides opening remarks in the well deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) during a key leader engagement in Okinawa, Japan June 20, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 06:37
    Photo ID: 8492678
    VIRIN: 240620-M-HY848-1057
    Resolution: 6216x4146
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE WHITE BEACH, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry
    BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    3d MEB
    TF 76
    3d MARDIV
    BLT 1/5
    ACV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT