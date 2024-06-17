BLT 1/5 Leads ACV Demonstration Aboard USS Harpers Ferry

U.S. Marine Corps Col. William Matory, center, assistant chief of staff for operations of 3d Marine Expeditionary Brigade speaks with Capt. Erik Lindskog, left, company commander of Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Burgi, commanding officer of amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49), on the employment of the amphibious combat vehicle aboard Harpers Ferry in Okinawa, Japan June 20, 2024. Harpers Ferry and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

