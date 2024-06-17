USS Somerset Celebrate 126th Hospital Corps Birthday

U.S. Navy Lt. Gary Monroe, left, the chaplain assigned to the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25), says a prayer during the 126th Hospital Corps birthday celebration in the medical triage aboard Somerset in the West Philippine Sea June 21, 2024. The Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

