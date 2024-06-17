Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Somerset Celebrate 126th Hospital Corps Birthday [Image 4 of 9]

    USS Somerset Celebrate 126th Hospital Corps Birthday

    USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Soulle Zamot, assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion 15, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, stands in formation for the 126th Hospital Corps birthday celebration in the medical triage aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Somerset (LPD 25) in the West Philippine Sea June 21, 2024. The Somerset and embarked elements of the 15th MEU are conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aidan Hekker)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.23.2024 05:47
    Photo ID: 8492629
    VIRIN: 240621-M-HP224-1019
    Resolution: 7534x5025
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: USS SOMERSET (LPD 25), PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Somerset Celebrate 126th Hospital Corps Birthday [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Aidan Hekker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Corpsman
    15th MEU
    PHIBRON 5
    USS Somerset
    BLT 1/5

