Remembering the Korean War Graphic

This is a graphic commemorating the 1950-1953 Korean War. Though it is considered "The Forgotten War" because it was overshadowed in the media by other important world conflicts such as WWII and The Cold War, the Korean War claimed millions of lives in the fight against communism when North Korea, aided by Soviet Russia, invaded South Korea. (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

