    Remembering the Korean War Graphic

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Spc. Kelsey Kollar 

    8th Army

    This is a graphic commemorating the 1950-1953 Korean War. Though it is considered "The Forgotten War" because it was overshadowed in the media by other important world conflicts such as WWII and The Cold War, the Korean War claimed millions of lives in the fight against communism when North Korea, aided by Soviet Russia, invaded South Korea. (U.S. Army graphic by Spc. Kelsey Kollar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 22:22
    Photo ID: 8492323
    VIRIN: 240618-A-MK555-1001
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Remembering the Korean War Graphic, by SPC Kelsey Kollar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Korea
    Korean War
    ROK
    Indo-Pacific

