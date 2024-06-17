USSOCOM competes in the 2024 DoD Warrior Games

Team USSOCOM competes in the cycling competition at the ESPN sports facility in Orlando, Florida June 21, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Disney Resort. (Photo by Michel Bottoms)

