Gymnasts from the Vandenberg Space Force Base Jets Gymnastics team perform
during the Lompoc Flower Festival Parade in Lompoc, Calif., June 22, 2024. Leadership from U.S. Space Forces - Space and Space Launch Delta 30 participated in the parade which had over 50 entrees and 500 attendees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)
This work, Lompoc Flower Festival Parade honors S4S, SLD 30 leadership [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
