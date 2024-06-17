Camels and their handlers walk down the street during the Lompoc Flower Festival Parade in Lompoc, Calif., June 22, 2024. Leadership from U.S. Space Forces - Space and Space Launch Delta 30 participated in the parade which had over 50 entrees and 500 attendees. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Kitterman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 17:12 Photo ID: 8492166 VIRIN: 240622-X-VE588-1277 Resolution: 3860x2574 Size: 1.19 MB Location: LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lompoc Flower Festival Parade honors S4S, SLD 30 leadership [Image 27 of 27], by TSgt Luke Kitterman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.