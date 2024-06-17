DoD Warrior Games 2024 Cycling

U.S. Navy Specialist 2nd Class Maria C Yuvienco, Team Navy, rides a turn on the cycling course here at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 22, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes, competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Army

