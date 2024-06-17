Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nebraska National Guard host Victim Advocates training event [Image 1 of 4]

    Nebraska National Guard host Victim Advocates training event

    LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Members from the Nebraska National Guard hosted a joint Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocate refresher training with national speaker, Russel Strand, teaching on May 13, 2024 at the 155th Air Refueling Wing auditorium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The SAPR is a training program to educate service members and to provide support and treatment for their families who have experienced any form of sexual assault. (Nebraska Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    SARC
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard

