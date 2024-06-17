Nebraska National Guard host Victim Advocates training event

Members from the Nebraska National Guard hosted a joint Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) victim advocate refresher training with national speaker, Russel Strand, teaching on May 13, 2024 at the 155th Air Refueling Wing auditorium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The SAPR is a training program to educate service members and to provide support and treatment for their families who have experienced any form of sexual assault. (Nebraska Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

