    DoD Warrior Games athletes receive competition uniforms [Image 4 of 12]

    DoD Warrior Games athletes receive competition uniforms

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey 

    DoD Warrior Games

    Athena, service dog for Team Navy athlete Petty Officer 2nd Class Dafne Bonachea Tamargo, hugs her human companion during team uniform distributions at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 19, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 12:55
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    This work, DoD Warrior Games athletes receive competition uniforms [Image 12 of 12], by SFC Jeff VanWey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WarriorGames
    WoundedWarriors
    AdaptiveSports
    WarriorGames24
    WG24
    WarriorGames2024

