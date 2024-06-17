DoD Warrior Games athletes receive competition uniforms

Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Gabriella Zamora, an athlete with Team Navy, shows off an arm sleeve during team uniform distributions at the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 20, 2024. The Warrior Games are designed to enhance the recovery journeys of wounded, ill, injured service members and veterans outside of traditional therapy settings, bringing the community together for recovery in real time. The 10-day event is composed of more than 200 wounded, ill and injured service members and veteran athletes competing in 11 adaptive sporting events June 21-30, 2024 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jeff VanWey)

