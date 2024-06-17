Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Valiant Shield 24 Flush Training [Image 7 of 7]

    Valiant Shield 24 Flush Training

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Keegan Putman 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Seung Ban, 6th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, taxis a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III after completing Flush checklist procedures on Yokota Air Base, Japan in support of Valiant Shield 2024 June 14, 2024. The Flush checklist is designed for an aircrew to get an aircraft’s engines running in minimal amount of time and ready for departure predicated on an imminent threat. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 12:21
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
