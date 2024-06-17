U.S. Air Force aircrew members assigned to the 6th Airlift Squadron taxi a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III after completing Flush checklist procedures on Yokota Air Base, Japan in support of Valiant Shield 2024 June 14, 2024. The Flush checklist is designed for an aircrew to get an aircraft’s engines running in minimal amount of time and ready for departure predicated on an imminent threat. Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow the Indo-Pacific Command Joint Forces the opportunity to integrate forces from all branches of service and with our allies to conduct precise, lethal, and overwhelming multi-axis, multi-domain effects that demonstrate the strength and versatility of the Joint Force and our commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 12:21 Photo ID: 8492045 VIRIN: 240614-F-PS699-1332 Resolution: 5407x3598 Size: 2.96 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valiant Shield 24 Flush Training [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Keegan Putman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.