    Truman Carrier Qualifications [Image 1 of 5]

    Truman Carrier Qualifications

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Harry S Truman

    240621-N-DL824-1206 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June. 17, 2024) Sailors participate in a damage control training aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 21. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 10:36
    Photo ID: 8491881
    VIRIN: 240621-N-DL824-1206
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 866.21 KB
    Location: US
    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

