240619-N-TN409-1175 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 19, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Demetri Jones, a native of Chesapeake, Virginia, troubleshoots a lubrication system in the arresting gear room aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 19. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Natalia Thoen)
Date Taken:
|06.18.2024
Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 10:36
Location: US
|US
This work, Truman Carrier Qualifications [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
