Truman Carrier Qualifications

240619-N-TO573-2060 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 19, 2024) Interior Communications Electrician 1st Class, Joey Dicicco, a native of Chicago, reworks indicators and motor driven pumps aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 19. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

