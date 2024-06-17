Truman Carrier Qualifications

240618-N-DL824-3229 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 18, 2024) Sailors participate in a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 18. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)

