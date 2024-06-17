Truman Carrier Qualifications

240617-N-TO573-1027 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Andrew Wade, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, removes corrosion on the handle of a magazine hatch aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 17. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

