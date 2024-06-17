240617-N-TO573-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 17, 2024) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Cody Murray, a native of Bowling Green, Ohio, takes processed plastic from a compressed melt unit aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June 17. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 10:36 Photo ID: 8491875 VIRIN: 240617-N-TO573-1002 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 5.32 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman Carrier Qualifications [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.