Blue Ridge Sailors serve the community at local Philippine Soup Kitchen

MANILA, Philippines (June 20, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, pose for a photo with members of the local population and volunteers from Karinderia Ni Mang Urot soup kitchen during a community relations (COMREL) event in Manila, Philippines, June 20. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

