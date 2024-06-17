Blue Ridge Sailors serve the community at local Philippine Soup Kitchen

MANILA, Philippines (June 20, 2024) – Lt. Jennifer Roque, Marrero, Louisiana, assigned to Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, prepares food to feed over 200 underserved members of the local population during a soup kitchen community relations event in Manila, Philippines, June 20. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

