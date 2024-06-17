Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Ridge Sailors serve the community at local Philippine Soup Kitchen [Image 1 of 6]

    Blue Ridge Sailors serve the community at local Philippine Soup Kitchen

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ben Bellamacina 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    MANILA, Philippines (June 20, 2024) – Sailors assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, prepare food to feed over 200 underserved members of the local population during a soup kitchen community relations (COMREL) event in Manila, Philippines, June 20. As the 7th Fleet flagship, Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ben Bellamacina)

    This work, Blue Ridge Sailors serve the community at local Philippine Soup Kitchen [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Ben Bellamacina, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    Manila
    Philippines
    U.S. Navy

