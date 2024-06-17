USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Personnel Transfer

240619-N-NF288-073 SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 19, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conduct small boat operations with the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336) during bilateral operations in the South China Sea, June 19, 2024. Combined operations such as this are intended to improve interoperability between allied navies and support a free and open Indo-Pacific. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

