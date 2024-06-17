1050th Transportation Battalion Conducts Joint Operation With 437th Airlift Wing

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1050th Transportation Battalion, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, conduct Operation Sustaining Excellence, a joint operation with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina at the North Air Force Auxiliary Field in North, South Carolina, June 21, 2024. Soldiers and Airmen worked together to load four of the 1050th Transportation Battalion vehicles onto a C-17A aircraft in what is known as a joint airlift operation, from the North Air Force Auxiliary Field in North, South Carolina to Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina. The training showcased the capabilities of the 1050th Transportation Battalion while also instilling the confidence in both military components to conduct joint operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024