Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1050th Transportation Battalion Conducts Joint Operation With 437th Airlift Wing [Image 1 of 5]

    1050th Transportation Battalion Conducts Joint Operation With 437th Airlift Wing

    NORTH, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Spc. Ana-Grace Catoe 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1050th Transportation Battalion, 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, conduct Operation Sustaining Excellence, a joint operation with U.S. Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina at the North Air Force Auxiliary Field in North, South Carolina, June 21, 2024. Soldiers and Airmen worked together to load four of the 1050th Transportation Battalion vehicles onto a C-17A aircraft in what is known as a joint airlift operation, from the North Air Force Auxiliary Field in North, South Carolina to Cherry Point Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, North Carolina. The training showcased the capabilities of the 1050th Transportation Battalion while also instilling the confidence in both military components to conduct joint operations. (U.S. Army National Guard photo taken by Sgt. Ana-Grace Catoe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 21:02
    Photo ID: 8491548
    VIRIN: 240621-A-FO188-7070
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: NORTH, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1050th Transportation Battalion Conducts Joint Operation With 437th Airlift Wing [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Ana-Grace Catoe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1050th Transportation Battalion Conducts Joint Operation With 437th Airlift Wing
    1050th Transportation Battalion Conducts Joint Operation With 437th Airlift Wing
    1050th Transportation Battalion Conducts Joint Operation With 437th Airlift Wing
    1050th Transportation Battalion Conducts Joint Operation With 437th Airlift Wing
    1050th Transportation Battalion Conducts Joint Operation With 437th Airlift Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    South Carolina National Guard
    Soldiers
    Air Force
    1050th Transportation Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT