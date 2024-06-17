2024 DOD Warrior Games

Team Army is taking advantage of some practice time during a sitting volleyball workout during the 2024 Department of Defense Warrior Games at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, June 20, 2024. Service members and veterans from the Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, U.S. Special Operations Command, and representatives from the Australian Defence Force are competing in adaptive sports including archery, cycling, indoor-rowing, powerlifting, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby from June 21 – 30, at the Walt Disney World Resort. (DOD photo by Robert A. Whetstone)

