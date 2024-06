U.S. Coast Guard Master Chief Petty Officer Michelle Roberts signs the recognition letter at the Spectrum Glacier Chapter's ribbon cutting ceremony. Roberts was a key note speaker at the ceremony. Spectrum, a multicultural LGBTQ+ affinity group, is committed to fostering inclusive workplaces where everyone can thrive authentically. With Glacier, Spectrum now spans 14 chapters nationwide.

