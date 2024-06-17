PA-200 Tornadoes take off at JBER for Pacific Skies 24

A German Air Force PA-200 Tornado takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for German Air Force-led deployment Pacific Skies 24, June 17, 2024. Aircraft and personnel will conduct low-level flying training as part of the deployment. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)

