Two German Air Force PA-200 Tornadoes roll down the runway as a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for German Air Force-led deployment Pacific Skies 24, June 17, 2024. Aircraft and personnel will conduct low-level flying training as part of the deployment. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 18:53
|Photo ID:
|8491315
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-KU811-1115
|Resolution:
|3427x1928
|Size:
|705.83 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PA-200 Tornadoes take off at JBER [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
