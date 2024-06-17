Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PA-200 Tornadoes take off at JBER [Image 1 of 7]

    PA-200 Tornadoes take off at JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Johnny Diaz 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Two German Air Force PA-200 Tornadoes roll down the runway as a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor takes off from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for German Air Force-led deployment Pacific Skies 24, June 17, 2024. Aircraft and personnel will conduct low-level flying training as part of the deployment. Pacific Skies is a combination of several exercises in the Indo-Pacific theater in which German, French and Spanish air forces participate with U.S. forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Johnny Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 18:53
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PA-200 Tornadoes take off at JBER [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Johnny Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces
    U.S. Army Alaska
    USARAK
    Alaskan Command
    ALCOM
    USINDOPACOM
    United States Indo-Pacific Command

