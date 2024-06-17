Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    163d Attack Wing Loads Live Munitions for ITX at 29 Palms [Image 10 of 15]

    163d Attack Wing Loads Live Munitions for ITX at 29 Palms

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    163d Attack Wing   

    Weapons Airmen from the 163d Attack Wing, based at March Air Reserve Base in California, loaded live munitions onto an MQ-9 Reaper on June 18, 2024, to support an Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) at U.S. Marine Corps Base 29 Palms in California. The ITX is a joint combat training environment involving various branches of the U.S. military, designed to develop and maintain tactical proficiency in multiple areas of expertise. The aircrew provided critical battlespace situational awareness and live air-to-surface weapons effects, supporting several U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Joint Terminal Air Controllers (JTACs).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 17:28
    Photo ID: 8491187
    VIRIN: 240618-Z-IN381-1014
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 7.46 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 163d Attack Wing Loads Live Munitions for ITX at 29 Palms [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Paul Duquette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    29 Palms
    MQ-9 Reaper
    ITX
    163d Attack Wing
    live munitions

