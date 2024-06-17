163d Attack Wing Loads Live Munitions for ITX at 29 Palms

Weapons Airmen from the 163d Attack Wing, based at March Air Reserve Base in California, loaded live munitions onto an MQ-9 Reaper on June 18, 2024, to support an Integrated Training Exercise (ITX) at U.S. Marine Corps Base 29 Palms in California. The ITX is a joint combat training environment involving various branches of the U.S. military, designed to develop and maintain tactical proficiency in multiple areas of expertise. The aircrew provided critical battlespace situational awareness and live air-to-surface weapons effects, supporting several U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Joint Terminal Air Controllers (JTACs).

