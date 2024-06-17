Running in time

A 90th Missile Wing Airman runs a 5k color run around Argon Parade Field to celebrate Pride Month on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 21, 2024. The color run celebrated all Airmen and the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Location: F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US