A 90th Missile Wing Airman runs a 5k color run around Argon Parade Field to celebrate Pride Month on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 21, 2024. The color run celebrated all Airmen and the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 15:56
|Photo ID:
|8490946
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-SE585-1197
|Resolution:
|4875x3244
|Size:
|811.15 KB
|Location:
|F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Running in time [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
