Running in color

    F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post 

    90th Missile Wing

    A 90th Missile Wing Airman runs a 5k color run around Argon Parade Field to celebrate Pride Month on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 21, 2024. The color run celebrated all Airmen and the LGBTQ+ community’s contributions to the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sarah Post)

