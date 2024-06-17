75th Fighter Generation Squadron Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryan Saam, right, assumes command of the 75th Fighter Generation Squadron as Col. Bobby Buckner, 23rd Maintenance Group commander, left, passes him a guidon for a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 21, 2024. The passing of the flag is a military tradition signifying the change of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

