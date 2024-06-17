Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Fighter Generation Squadron Change of Command

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryan Saam, right, assumes command of the 75th Fighter Generation Squadron as Col. Bobby Buckner, 23rd Maintenance Group commander, left, passes him a guidon for a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 21, 2024. The passing of the flag is a military tradition signifying the change of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 14:13
    Photo ID: 8490585
    VIRIN: 240621-F-JO760-1283
    Resolution: 3938x2621
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    change of command
    Flying Tigers
    Team Moody
    75th FGS

