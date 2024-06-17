U.S. Air Force Maj. Bryan Saam, right, assumes command of the 75th Fighter Generation Squadron as Col. Bobby Buckner, 23rd Maintenance Group commander, left, passes him a guidon for a change of command ceremony at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 21, 2024. The passing of the flag is a military tradition signifying the change of authority and responsibility of a unit from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 14:13
|Photo ID:
|8490585
|VIRIN:
|240621-F-JO760-1283
|Resolution:
|3938x2621
|Size:
|4.6 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 75th Fighter Generation Squadron Change of Command, by A1C Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT