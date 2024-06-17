Ensign Jesse L. Brown conference room dedicated at AIRLANT

240621-N-YM590-1018 NORFOLK, Va. (June 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), reads a display dedicated to Ensign Jesse L. Brown during a ribbon cutting ceremony in which a conference room was after in honor of Brown. Brown was the first African American aviator to complete the U.S. Navy's basic flight training program, the first African American naval officer killed in the Korean War, and a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

