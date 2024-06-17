Ensign Jesse L. Brown conference room dedicated at AIRLANT

240621-N-YM590-1013 NORFOLK, Va. (June 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), cuts a ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony dedicating a conference room in honor of Ensign Jesse L. Brown. Brown was the first African American aviator to complete the U.S. Navy's basic flight training program, the first African American naval officer killed in the Korean War, and a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

Date Taken: 06.21.2024
Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US