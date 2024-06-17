Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Brian Brooks 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    240621-N-YM590-1012 NORFOLK, Va. (June 21, 2024) Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (AIRLANT), cuts a ribbon during a ribbon cutting ceremony dedicating a conference room in honor of Ensign Jesse L. Brown. Brown was the first African American aviator to complete the U.S. Navy's basic flight training program, the first African American naval officer killed in the Korean War, and a recipient of the Distinguished Flying Cross. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brian M. Brooks)

    VIRIN: 240621-N-YM590-1012
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring a legacy: Ensign Jesse L. Brown conference room dedicated at AIRLANT [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Brian Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Air Force Atlantic
    AIRLANT
    Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo
    Ensign Jesse L. Brown

