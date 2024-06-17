Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vandenberg’s Newest Technical Sergeant Selectees

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    The newest U.S. Air Force technical sergeant selectees pose for a photo during a Technical Sergeant Release Party at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 18, 2024. Air Force officials have selected 6,914 staff sergeants for promotion to technical sergeant out of 35,328 eligible for a selection rate of 19.57 percent in the 24E6 promotion cycle, which includes supplemental promotion opportunities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olga Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 12:39
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Vandenberg’s Newest Technical Sergeant Selectees, by A1C Olga Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

