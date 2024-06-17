Refueling Holloman

A volunteer at the Refuel Cafe makes a drink for a dorm resident at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 15, 2024. The Refuel Cafe’s baristas volunteer on Saturday and Sunday evenings to facilitate their mission of suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Corinna Sanabia)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 11:23
|Photo ID:
|8489946
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-NB682-1005
|Resolution:
|2725x1813
|Size:
|503.58 KB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
