Understanding Transgender Healthcare: Essential Insights for Supervisors into Pride Luncheon

U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Gunnell, 81st Operations Medical Readiness Squadron clinical psychologist, and Capt. Holly Sensabaugh, Warrior Clinic and Student Health Clinic medical director, answer questions from leadership assigned to Keesler Air Force Base during the Understanding Transgender Healthcare Pride Luncheon at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 20, 2024. The luncheon gave leaders the opportunity to ask questions to medical professionals about the process and how to better assist their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

