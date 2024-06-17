Leadership assigned to Keesler Air Force Base attend the Understanding Transgender Healthcare Pride Luncheon at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 20, 2024. The luncheon gave leaders the opportunity to ask questions to medical professionals about the process and how to better assist their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 10:57
|Photo ID:
|8489923
|VIRIN:
|240620-F-TI822-2021
|Resolution:
|5200x3467
|Size:
|4.89 MB
|Location:
|BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Understanding Transgender Healthcare: Essential Insights for Supervisors into Pride Luncheon [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
