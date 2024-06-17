Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Understanding Transgender Healthcare: Essential Insights for Supervisors into Pride Luncheon [Image 2 of 4]

    Understanding Transgender Healthcare: Essential Insights for Supervisors into Pride Luncheon

    BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Andrew Young 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Elizabeth Gunnell, 81st Operations Medical Readiness Squadron clinical psychologist, answers questions from leadership assigned to Keesler Air Force Base during the Understanding Transgender Healthcare Pride Luncheon at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, June 20, 2024. The luncheon gave leaders the opportunity to ask questions to medical professionals about the process and how to better assist their Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Andrew Young)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 10:57
    Photo ID: 8489922
    VIRIN: 240620-F-TI822-2017
    Resolution: 5267x3511
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MISSISSIPPI, US
    This work, Understanding Transgender Healthcare: Essential Insights for Supervisors into Pride Luncheon [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew Young, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Pride Month
    Understanding Transgender Healthcare: Essential Insights for Supervisors into Pride Luncheon

