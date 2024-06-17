Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maria Gregory appointed as director for NUWC Division Newport’s Small Business Programs

    Maria Gregory appointed as director for NUWC Division Newport’s Small Business Programs

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Richard Allen 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Maria Gregory, a procurement analyst in the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Contracts Department, has been named the director of Division Newport’s Small Business Programs.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 09:38
    Photo ID: 8489749
    VIRIN: 240613-N-BZ518-2002
    Resolution: 1000x667
    Size: 287.28 KB
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maria Gregory appointed as director for NUWC Division Newport’s Small Business Programs, by Richard Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maria Gregory appointed as director for NUWC Division Newport&rsquo;s Small Business Programs

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Small Business Programs
    NUWC Division Newport
    What We Do Matters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT