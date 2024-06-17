SANTA RITA, Guam (June 21, 2024) Members of a Scripps media team record b-roll and sound bites during a ship tour on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during the ship’s scheduled port visit to Guam, June 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 07:39
|Photo ID:
|8489585
|VIRIN:
|240621-N-SO660-2011
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for a Scripps media team [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Kyree Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT