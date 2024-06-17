Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for a Scripps media team [Image 2 of 9]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts ship tour for a Scripps media team

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kyree Rogers 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    SANTA RITA, Guam (June 21, 2024) A member of a Scripps media team records b-roll during a ship tour on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during the ship’s scheduled port visit to Guam, June 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kyree Rogers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 07:39
    Photo ID: 8489584
    VIRIN: 240621-N-SO660-2065
    Resolution: 4042x2690
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

