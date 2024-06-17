HUMÅTAK, Guam (June 21, 2024) Lt. Jacob Meyer, a chaplain aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), says a prayer at the summit of Mount Lamlam while on a community relations hike during a scheduled port visit to Guam, June 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 06:43
|Photo ID:
|8489538
|VIRIN:
|240621-N-AR554-1100
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|HUMÅTAK, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer
