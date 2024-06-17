USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and other Carrier Strike Group 5 Sailors participate in a community relations hike of Mount Lamlam during scheduled port visit to Guam

HUMÅTAK, Guam (June 21, 2024) Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Alex Martinez, left, from New York, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Launch/Recovery Equipment) 1st Class Abraham Amoateng, from Ghana, both assigned to the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), take a photo of the landscape from Mount Lamlam while on a community relations hike during a scheduled port visit to Guam, June 21. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

